Watch Europa League live football on tv, including Crystal Palace v Alkmaar live streaming, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Premier League club Crystal Palace and Eredivisie side AZ Alkmaar will battle it out at the home of the Eagles, Selhurst Park, in a match that forms part of the ongoing 2025-26 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1.

When to watch: The match between Crystal Palace and AZ Alkmaar is set to kick off at 8:00 pm GMT.

Watch Crystal Palace v AK Alkmaar LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Selhurst Park will play host to Eredivisie outfit AZ Alkmaar in the UEFA Europa Conference League as Crystal Palace welcome the Dutch team to the stadium, which has been their home since 1924.

Entering the 2025-26 UEFA Europa Conference League for the first time on the back of a historic season which saw them win their first professional trophy in history, Crystal Palace have currently registered three points from their opening two European fixtures, and are looking for their first home win in any major continental competition.

Oliver Glasner’s men have also shown positive performances on the domestic front and are currently in ninth position on the league charts following a win over Brentford in the Premier League. Crystal Palace will surely be looking to carry this form into their European campaign as well.

AZ Alkmaar, on the other hand, will be entering the fixture looking to improve on their record away from home, having won 10 out of 23 away fixtures in 2025. Maarten Martens’ side have particularly suffered away from home while playing in European competitions, having won just 2 out of their last 14 continental games.

On the positive side of affairs for the Dutch side, they are going through a good run of form after their most recent Conference League loss to Larnaca, and will be hoping to replicate this form when they meet Crystal Palace for the first time in history in a stadium which has proved to be a fortress for the Eagles; Palace have won 10 and drawn 6 out of 19 games at Selhurst Park in 2025.

Current forms and recent results hint towards a very entertaining game for both sets of fans, and it may culminate in either a draw or a narrow victory for the English side.