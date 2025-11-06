Watch Europa League live football on tv, including Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel Aviv live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Premier League club Aston Villa will be taking on Israeli side Maccabi Tel Aviv in a UEFA Europa League fixture at the home of the Lions, Villa Park.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 2.

When to watch: The match between Aston Villa and M. Tel Aviv will kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Thursday, 6 November 2025.

English Premier League club Aston Villa will host Israeli Premier League side Maccabi Tel Aviv at Villa Park as part of their ongoing 2025-26 UEFA Europa League campaign. The match will be the first time that the two sides meet in any competition.

Aston Villa will be entering the fixture looking to get back to winning ways after their strong start to the 2025-26 Europa League campaign was disrupted by a shock 2-1 loss to Go Ahead Eagles. On the League side of affairs, Unai Emery’s men remain stranded in 11th position after a loss to reigning champions Liverpool nullified their 1-0 win over the Citizens.

Unai Emery will look to celebrate his third anniversary at the helm of the Lions with a win in a match that will have no opposition fans owing to political circumstances, and fans of the English side will also be hoping for a return to form of star player Ollie Watkins.

Maccabi Tel Aviv are yet to register a win in their Europa League campaign, and their only positive result has been a draw. This has left them in a dismal 32nd position on the league charts.

Zarko Lazetic and his men are currently on 2nd position in the Israeli Premier League charts, and will be hoping to replicate their domestic form on the European front as well. In the process, M. Tel Aviv will also look to register their first victory over English opponents, against whom they a perfect losing record in 5 games played so far. The absence of fans will however be of concern for the Israeli side.

A win for Aston Villa is what can be predicted about the outcome of the match after taking into consideration current forms and recent results.