Premier League Big Six clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will battle it out in a league fixture at the home of Spurs, the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

When to watch: The Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will kick off at 12:30 pm GMT on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

Meeting for the first time since the North London club defeated the Red Devils to win their first trophy in many years, both Spurs and United will be looking to win the fixture and enter the Top 3 on the points table.

A 4-0 win over Copenhagen in the Champions League means that Spurs will enter into the fixture against Manchester United with an uplifted spirit after the same was hurt by booing fans following their 1-0 loss to London rivals Chelsea.

Although Spurs did manage to secure the double over the Red Devils in the 2024-25 season, the home record of the team in the current calendar year will be an area of grave concern for gaffer Thomas Frank. The club has already lost nine home fixtures in 2025, and will be looking to overcome this woe come Saturday.

Manchester United are finally showing sparks of positivity after dismal results plagued the club for quite a few seasons. The team look more energetic than ever, and have also improved on their goalscoring form. Their 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest was the first match that United dropped points in after three Premier League victories on the trot.

A major area of worry for Ruben Amorim, however, will be his team’s record against Spurs; the Red Devils have lost five and drawn two fixtures out of the last seven meetings between the sides in all competitions.

A draw, but a possibly high-scoring one, seems to be the probable outcome coming out of the fixture. However, a dominant win by either party cannot be ruled out totally. The match does promise to be an entertaining affair for both sets of fans.