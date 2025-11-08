Everton return to the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday at 15:00 GMT looking to get back to winning ways as they host Fulham in the Premier League.

The Everton v Fulham match will not be broadcast due to the 3PM Premier League blackout rule.

The Toffees earned a hard-fought point away to Sunderland on Monday night, and while that 1-1 draw was encouraging, it extended their winless run to three matches in the league.

David Moyes’ side made a strong start to the season, but momentum has slowed in recent weeks.

Everton have managed just one victory in their last seven Premier League fixtures, though they have remained difficult to beat at their new home, losing only once there so far this campaign. Moyes will hope that home advantage can help his team rediscover their edge as they aim to climb back toward the top half of the table.

Historically, Moyes has an excellent record against Fulham, winning 19 Premier League matches against the Cottagers as a manager — seven more than against any other side. However, Everton have failed to win any of their last five meetings with Fulham on Merseyside in all competitions, a streak they’ll be desperate to end this weekend.

Fulham, meanwhile, head into the clash buoyed by a confidence-boosting 3-0 victory over Wolves last time out, ending a four-game losing streak in the league. Marco Silva’s side had endured a poor spell before that win, but they will be hoping it marks the start of a revival.

Their away form, however, remains a major concern. Fulham are one of only four Premier League teams yet to record an away victory this season, collecting just one point from a possible fifteen on their travels. Goals have also been hard to come by on the road, with the Cottagers failing to score more than once in any of their last five away league matches.

With both teams struggling to find consistency, this contest could be a tight and cagey affair. Everton will be keen to capitalise on Fulham’s travel woes, while the visitors will look to build on last weekend’s morale-boosting win. Given the recent form of both sides, a score draw could well be the most likely outcome at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.