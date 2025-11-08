West Ham United will be hoping to build on their much needed 3-1 victory over Newcastle United last weekend when they host Burnley at the Hill Dickinson Stadium on Saturday at 15:00 GMT.

How can I watch online?

The West Ham Burnley FC is not due to be on tv as there is a blackout restriction for 3PM games in the UK.

The win marked the Hammers’ first Premier League success under new manager Nuno Espirito Santo and their first three points in seven matches, offering a timely boost to morale.

After falling behind early on against Newcastle, West Ham showed real fight to turn the game around, and Nuno will hope that performance proves a turning point in their season.

The Hammers currently sit inside the relegation zone, but a win on Saturday could lift them above Burnley and out of the bottom three. A defeat, however, would see them slip six points behind their fellow strugglers, underlining the importance of this fixture.

Recent history is on West Ham’s side. They are unbeaten in their last six Premier League meetings with Burnley, although keeping a clean sheet has been an issue.

The Hammers have managed only two shutouts in their last 13 games against the Clarets and are still searching for their first clean sheet of this campaign. That suggests goals could be on the cards once again at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Burnley’s two-match unbeaten run came to an end last weekend with a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal, but Scott Parker’s side won’t be too disheartened by that result. The Clarets have already collected more points at this stage than in previous relegation battles and continue to show signs of improvement.

Parker’s men have been effective against teams around them in the table, winning two and drawing one against fellow bottom-five sides so far this season. That resilience will give them confidence heading into this encounter, even if their recent record against West Ham is poor.

With both teams fighting for crucial points, this promises to be an open and competitive match. Four of the last five meetings between the sides have seen both teams score, and with West Ham’s attacking quality beginning to click, another high-scoring affair seems likely.

Given their home advantage and renewed confidence after last week’s win, West Ham look well placed to claim another vital three points and continue their climb away from the relegation zone.