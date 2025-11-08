Watch live football on tv, including Sunderland v Arsenal live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Newly promoted side Sunderland AFC will be hosting Big Six club Arsenal at the Stadium of Light in a Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

When to watch: The match between Sunderland and Arsenal is set to kick off at 5:30 pm GMT.

The Stadium of Light will play centre stage to a Premier League clash when home side Sunderland AFC welcome the current league leaders Arsenal, and Granit Xhaka will have to be playing for a team standing in opposition to Arsenal.

Sunderland are flying high at the moment; fans of the Black Cats would have least expected their team to be in Champions League qualification spot above teams like Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur. Remaining undefeated at the Stadium of Light has also acted as a morale booster for Regis Le Bris’ men.

The goalscoring form of Sunderland is expected to pose serious threat to the impeccable defence of Arsenal; the Black Cats have scored in each of their last five fixtures at home, and will be looking to continue this excellent run of form.

Mikel Arteta and his men will be in a joyful mood entering the fixture after their 3-0 thrashing of Slavia Prague in the Champions League. Becoming the first English team to win eight consecutive competitive fixtures in 105 years, Arsenal are currently eyeing a season which does not see them squander a healthy early or mid season lead.

Arsenal’s defence has been rock solid this season; the Gunners have not conceded in any of their last eight fixtures, and their record away from home has also been excellent. Mikel Arteta’s men last conceded in a fixture against Newcastle United back in September, and the Spanish gaffer will be more than willing to keep it that way.

The current match promises to be a battle between Arsenal’s rock solid defence and excellent away record and Sunderland’s attacking firepower and impressive home record. As such, a draw is highly possible.