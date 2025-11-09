Premier League clubs Brentford and Newcastle United will face off at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event.

When to watch: The match between Brentford and Newcastle United will kick off at 2:00 pm GMT on Sunday, 9 November 2025.

Gtech Community Stadium will witness a Premier League clash when home team Brentford host visiting side Newcastle United on Sunday.

Brentford have not had a bad season so far, losing just five games so far in the top flight, and are in a comfortable mid-table position. Manager Keith Andrews will be happy with this team’s performance after many doubted their calibre once star players Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbuemo and ex-gaffer Thomas Frank left the club.

The Bees will, however, want to brush off the sting caused by the London Derby defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace, and return to winning ways after their three-game victorious run was put to a halt by the Eagles. The team will also look to take advantage of their impressive record against teams not from the English capital, having won five out of their last six such fixtures.

Newcastle United will be entering into the match on the back of a very important Champions League win over Spanish side Athletic Club that uplifted the downtrodden morale of the Magpies after a 3-1 thrashing at the hands of West Ham United. Currently at 13th position on the league charts, Eddie Howe’s men will aim for a consistent string of positive results if they are to achieve a top four finish in the top flight of English football.

However, a major area of concern for the Magpies will be their horrendous record on the road; Newcastle United have won none of their away fixtures in the ongoing 2025-26 Premier League season. The same has been the case for eight such games in a row.

Current forms and recent results all hint towards a draw, possibly a stalemate, as a highly probable outcome of the fixture.