Premier League sides Nottingham Forest and Leeds United will battle it out at the home of the Tricky Trees, the City Ground, in a fixture that forms part of the ongoing 2025-26 Premier League season.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event.

When to watch: The match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United will kick off on Sunday, 9 November 2025 at 2:00 pm GMT.

Nottingham Forest have had a turbulent season so far; they are already playing with their third manager at the helm. Sean Dyche will be looking to bounce back after a 2-0 loss and a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth and Manchester United respectively, added to the woes of an already trouble-riddled Tricky Trees, who find themselves in an unprecedented 19th position on the Premier League points table.

The recent record of Forest at home is also not one to boast of; the Tricky Trees have won just one and drawn another of their last six fixtures at the City Ground, losing four games in a row before the win and the draw.

Leeds, although in a better position in terms of the points table in comparison to Forest, are not in a position to let their guard down in this, or any of the upcoming fixtures, if they are to retain their place in the top flight in the next season. However, for this, the Whites need to find their scoring boots; Leeds have not scored in two of their last three games. The defence is also in shambles; they have conceded two or more goals in four out of their last five fixtures.

The recent record of Leeds on the road is also not too bright; Daniel Farke’s men have lost five out of their six away fixtures since promotion from the Championship at the beginning of the season.

Current forms and recent results hint towards a possible draw in this fixture which can very easily turn out to be a relegation battle.