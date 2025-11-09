Watch live football on tv, including Man City v Liverpool live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Football giants Manchester City and Liverpool will play out an English top flight fixture at the Etihad Stadium to determine the victor of Pep Guardiola’s milestone game.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

When to watch: The match between Manchester City and Liverpool is set to kick off at 4:30 pm GMT.

A hugely entertaining affair is in store for fans of both teams when Merseyside club Liverpool travel to Manchester to take on the Citizens at their home, the Etihad Stadium ,in what will be Pep Guardiola’s 1000th game in his managerial career.

As said by the Spanish gaffer himself, he could not have wished for a better opponent than Liverpool for his 1000th game, and he will also be hopeful of a dominant display by his side courtesy of their recent form, showcased by 4-1 and 3-1 victories over Dortmund and Bournemouth in the UEFA Champions League and in the English Premier League, respectively.

Erling Haaland is at peak form at the moment; in the match against Dortmund, the Norwegian became the first City player to score in five Champions League games in a row. A victory over Liverpool will thus be much anticipated by the fans of the Sky Blues as it could take them closer to league leaders Arsenal, should they lose to surprisingly good Sunderland.

Liverpool are slowly and steadily coming back to form, as demonstrated by their last two victories: 2-0 over Aston Villa in the Premier League, and 1-0 over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League.

But in order to add to this winning streak, Arne Slot will have to find a way for his men to put in positive performances while on the road; the Reds have already lost three such fixtures on the trot, and will be eager to avoid a fourth such defeat. The catch here is that Liverpool have never won two away games in a row against Man City, and after they won both home and away fixtures in 2024, fans will be worried as to the performance of the Reds, courtesy of their record against the Citizens.

A win for Manchester City can be predicted, taking into consideration the current situation of both sides. However, a one-sided contest is highly improbable, and the match promises to be of great entertainment value.