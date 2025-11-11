How to watch Crewe take on Burton in the EFL Tropy tonight, including ways to watch the match online through a live stream.

The match can be watched onlien via Sky Sports Football+ Channel, available in the UK to subscribers to Sky Sports. The streaming service will begin from the kick off time of 7PM.

Burton Albion and Crewe Alexandra are both in contention to progress from Northern Section Group H of this season’s EFL Trophy, but the final round of fixtures will decide who advances.

Lee Bell’s Crewe sit in the driving seat after a dominant group-stage campaign that has seen them win both of their opening matches. The Alex began with a stunning 7-1 thrashing of Chesterfield before following up with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Liverpool Under-21s. Their perfect start means even a defeat on penalties at the Pirelli Stadium would be enough to secure qualification.

Burton Albion, meanwhile, are three points behind after beating Liverpool’s academy side 2-0 but then suffering a narrow 1-0 loss at Chesterfield. With Chesterfield expected to beat the Anfield youngsters in their final game, Gary Bowyer’s Brewers may need nothing less than a win over Crewe to guarantee a place in the top two.

Home advantage might not count for much, however. Albion have struggled at the Pirelli this season, collecting just seven points from a possible 21 in League One and scoring only five home goals. Crewe, sitting seventh in League Two and only four points off the summit, will fancy their chances of taking something from the trip.

Form wise, both sides head into the tie with reasons for optimism. Crewe have been impressive in the EFL Trophy but inconsistent elsewhere, picking up four wins and three defeats in all competitions since the start of October.

They returned to winning ways at the weekend, ending Shrewsbury Town’s five match unbeaten run with a 3-1 triumph to keep themselves in the League Two promotion hunt.

Burton, on the other hand, have been much improved since their loss to Chesterfield, recording four wins, a draw and just one defeat in their last six outings.

With momentum on their side, Bowyer’s men will be determined to extend that run and keep their EFL Trophy campaign alive when Crewe visit on Tuesday night.