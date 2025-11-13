Watch live football on tv, including England v Serbia live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

England will look to extend their flawless World Cup qualifying campaign when they face Serbia at Wembley tonight, with Thomas Tuchel’s side already confirmed for the 2026 tournament.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on ITV One and ITVX.

When to watch: The match between England and Serbia is set to kick off at 7:45 pm GMT.

The Three Lions have been dominant in Group K, winning all six of their matches so far, scoring 18 goals and keeping clean sheets in every game, an impressive start under their new manager.

Tuchel’s tenure has been defined by discipline and attacking flair, with England showcasing both in their standout 5-0 victory over Serbia in Belgrade earlier in the campaign. Since then, the team has continued to build momentum, following that win with a 3-0 friendly triumph against Wales and another emphatic 5-0 success away to Latvia that sealed their qualification.

England’s defensive solidity has been particularly eye-catching. They have not conceded a single goal in qualifying and have not lost a World Cup qualifier since October 2009, a run of 29 wins and eight draws. Under Tuchel, they’ve also developed a habit of starting strong, scoring before half time in seven of their last eight matches, a trend they’ll be eager to continue at Wembley.

For Serbia, the task could hardly be tougher. Their World Cup hopes hang by a thread after two defeats in their last three games, leaving them third in Group K on 10 points one behind Albania, who are expected to pick up a win against Andorra. That result would make it essential for Serbia to avoid defeat at Wembley to stay in contention for a playoff spot.

Veljko Paunovic has replaced Dragan Stojkovic as manager, but results have been mixed under his leadership. While Serbia remain strong away from home, unbeaten in World Cup qualifiers on their travels since 2017 (five wins and two draws), their recent attacking record is less convincing. Just one of their last seven games has seen both teams score, and only two of their last seven away fixtures have produced three or more goals.

Given England’s clinical form and defensive resilience, the home side will be strong favourites to claim another victory. Serbia may prove more stubborn than they were in Belgrade, but with confidence sky high and qualification already secured, Tuchel’s team should have more than enough to win to nil and maintain their perfect record on the road to the 2026 World Cup.