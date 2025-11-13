How to watch Ireland v Portugal live streaming on tv today, with match commentary, kick off time and team news.

The Republic of Ireland will be taking ground against Portugal with the hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup playoffs at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Premier Sports 1 channel and Amazon Prime.

When to watch: The match between the Republic of Ireland and Portugal will kick off at 7:45 pm on Thursday, 13 November 2025.

The Aviva Stadium in Dublin will be the stage where the Republic of Ireland can finally realise its World Cup playoff dreams when they host Portugal there in their World Cup 2026 Qualifiers fixture.

The Republic of Ireland have a strong chance of qualifying for their first World Cup in two decades courtesy of their 1-0 victory over Armenia.

However, for the dream to materialise, the Boys in Green will need to keep watch on the result of the match between Hungary and Armenia, and then be better than or equal to the Magyarok.

The results of these two matches, and the one between Hungary and the Republic of Ireland, can potentially be the deciding factor for who goes to North America.

Gaffer Heimir Hallgrimsson will also look to take this opportunity to improve upon his managerial record with the team; he has won just 5 out of his 14 games in charge.

A win at the Aviva Stadium would seal Portugal’s place in the 2026 World Cup and provide Cristiano Ronaldo one last chance to show his worth at the biggest stage before he bids adieu to football.

Having scored twice against Hungary to become the all-time top scorer in World Cup qualifiers with 41 goals, Ronaldo will surely be motivated to show his best performance against the Republic of Ireland and help his country qualify for a seventh straight World Cup.

Roberto Martinez’s men are in exceptional form at the moment; they have not lost any of their last seven games, and their record against Ireland is also phenomenal; Portugal have won four out of their last 5 fixtures against the Boys in Green.

As things stand at the moment, a comfortable victory for Portugal seems to be the most probable outcome coming out of the fixture.