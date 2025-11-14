Watch live football on tv, including N. Ireland v Slovakia live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Tonight's World Cup qualifying showdown that will be shown across BBC Three, BBC Two NI, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

Slovakia and Northern Ireland face off on Friday night in Kosice in a crucial World Cup qualifying clash that could go a long way in deciding who finishes second in Group A.

With Germany looking strong favourites to top the group, this match could effectively determine which nation secures a playoff spot for the 2026 tournament.

Michael O’Neill’s Northern Ireland currently sit third in the table, three points behind second-placed Slovakia.

A win would see them move level on points, while even a draw could prove valuable given their favourable run in. Northern Ireland host already eliminated Luxembourg in their final qualifier on Monday, while Slovakia face a daunting trip to Leipzig to play Germany.

The reverse fixture in Belfast last month ended in a 2-0 victory for Northern Ireland, with a Patrik Hrosovsky own goal and a late strike from Trai Hume sealing the win. However, that contest was evenly matched, and Slovakia will be confident of revenge on home soil. The hosts have won their other three Group A matches to nil, including an impressive home victory over Germany at the start of the campaign.

Slovakia’s quality was also on display at Euro 2024, where they came within seconds of knocking out England in the round of 16.

With key midfielder Stanislav Lobotka back from injury, their midfield looks significantly stronger than it did in Belfast, and that could prove decisive against a Northern Ireland side hit by absences.

O’Neill’s men will be without influential midfielders Shea Charles and Ali McCann through injury, while Ethan Galbraith is suspended after picking up yellow cards in both matches against Germany.

Those losses leave Northern Ireland short of depth and experience in the middle of the park, a concern against a Slovakian side known for controlling possession.

Northern Ireland’s finishing remains another area of worry.

They managed to score with their only shot on target in last month’s 3-1 defeat to Germany in Cologne and will need far more attacking threat if they are to take anything from this game.

Slovakia’s defensive record and home form make them strong favourites heading into this encounter.

With Lobotka’s return bolstering their midfield and momentum on their side, the hosts look well placed to avenge their defeat in Belfast and strengthen their grip on second place in Group A. Northern Ireland, meanwhile, must produce something special to keep their World Cup dream alive.