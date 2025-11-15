Watch live football on tv, including Liechtenstein v Wales live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Where to watch: The match will be streamed live in the United Kingdom on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website and S4C Online.

When to watch: The match between Liechtenstein and Wales will kick off at 5:00 pm GMT on Saturday, 15 November 2025.

European nations Liechtenstein and Wales meet at the Rheinpark Stadion for an opportunity for Wales to directly qualify for World Cup 2026 and for the home nation’s pride.

Liechtenstein will be taking ground for pride when they host already-qualified-for-playoffs side Wales at the Rheinpark Stadion.

Liechtenstein’s woes seem to have no end; they have already missed out on a chance at securing qualification to their first-ever World Cup, even in a format with a higher number of teams than before. The team have not registered a single point or goal from their six qualifying fixtures so far; gaffer Konrad Funfstuck will be keen to score at least one goal and register at least a point before their campaign comes to an end with the match against Belgium.

Prospects of achieving this result, however, look bleak for Liechtenstein; the team have won just one out of their last 53 games, and have not registered even a draw in the last year.

Having already booked their spot in the playoffs round courtesy of their UEFA Nations League performance, Wales will now be looking to win their fixture against Liechtenstein so as to directly book a ticket for North America 2026. However, Craig Bellamy’s men have failed to win or draw any of their last three fixtures, and the gaffer will be looking to improve the performance of his team going into the final stages of the qualifying campaign.

The last three defeats came at the hands of Canada, England and Belgium, and Liechtenstein will provide the perfect opportunity for Wales to get their game back on track before starting preparation for the World Cup.

A comfortable win for Wales can be predicted after taking into account the present situations of both the participating teams; the win can, with all possibility, be quite a comprehensive one.