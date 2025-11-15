Watch live football on tv, including Greece v Scotland live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on BBC Two and BBC Scotland.

When to watch: The match between Greece and Scotland will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Saturday, 15 November 2025.

Watch Greece v Scotland LIVE streaming with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Greece and Scotland will battle it out at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in a fixture that will determine whether Steve Clarke’s men will achieve automatic qualification to the World Cup 2026.

The fixture is going to be a mere formality for Greece, having already been thrown out of the race to North America 2026. Greece will have to wait for four more years to get a shot at playing their first World Cup since 2014.

The Sky Blue and Whites have registered seven points so far, with two games left; therefore, qualification is impossible.

The match will present Greece with an opportunity to avoid losing four straight games in World Cup qualifiers for the first time since 1973.

Scotland have already booked a spot in the playoffs, but will nevertheless be aiming for a consecutive win over Greece so that they can achieve direct qualification to the World Cup without the risk of participating in the playoffs. Currently tied on 10 points with Denmark at the top of the group, a win would be much anticipated by the fans of the Tartan Army.

Qualification to the World Cup would end Scotland’s 27-year wait for participating in the grandest stage of world football, and with their recent record against Greece, a direct qualification looks a very possible result.

Current forms and recent results all hint towards a victory and a direct ticket to North America for Scotland, unless Greece manage to regain their form and pride in their last two fixtures.