Watch live boxing on tv, including Eubank v Benn live stream, commentary, start time and TV channel today.

How to watch Eubank vs Benn 2

Eubank vs Benn 2 will be broadcast live streaming and exclusively in the UK on DAZN pay per view, priced at £24.99. Ring walks for the main event are expected at approximately 9.35pm.

Chris Eubank Jnr and Conor Benn will meet once again on Saturday night at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Benn determined to avenge his defeat from their thrilling first encounter in April.

Their opening clash came after a fiery build up and delivered on every ounce of the hype, producing one of the most entertaining British fights of the year.

In April, Chris Eubank Snr made a dramatic appearance despite insisting beforehand that he opposed the fight and would not attend.

His son went on to edge a gripping 12-round battle, taking a unanimous but hard earned decision. Eubank closed strongly over the final rounds, hurting Benn with heavy left hooks in the twelfth, though Benn showed tremendous heart to stay on his feet and remain competitive for the entire contest.

Given the drama of the first meeting, a rematch always felt inevitable. Once again the sons of two British boxing icons return to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and once again plenty of questions surround how the fighters will adapt second time around.

Benn faced intense scrutiny heading into the first fight. After a long legal battle over alleged PED use, the cloud hanging over him was impossible to ignore. His activity had also stalled, with only two fights in three years. He was stepping up to middleweight for the first time and headlining a stadium show unlike anything he had experienced.

Despite that pressure, Benn performed admirably. In fact, live betting markets shifted in his favour as the fight progressed, with Benn moving to 4/7 in play favourite after ten rounds despite entering the bout as a slight underdog. He fought with determination and intent, pushing past previous controversies and delivering arguably the most complete performance of his career.

As the rematch approaches, both fighters have signalled adjustments. Benn has vowed to be more measured and tactical, while Eubank Jnr has reunited with respected trainer Brian Bomac McIntyre, the long time coach of three weight undisputed champion Terence Crawford.

Eubank hopes the partnership will help him secure a more comfortable night in the ring.

Based on the first contest and their respective styles, the smart prediction leans toward a repeat of the April outcome. Eubank Jnr’s sharper work down the stretch and superior size may once again prove decisive, and another victory on points looks the most likely result on Saturday night.