European nations Hungary and Republic of Ireland will play their final game of the World Cup 2026 qualifying campaign in a mammoth fixture at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest that will see both teams battling it out for direct qualification to the World Cup final stages in North America.

Where to watch: The match will be streamed live in the United Kingdom on Amazon Prime PPV.

When to watch: The match between Hungary and Republic of Ireland will kick off on Sunday, 16 November 2025 at 2:00 pm GMT.

The Puskás Aréna in Budapest is set to remain witness to one of the fiercest clashes of the qualifying stages of a World Cup when both hungry-for-success Hungary and Republic of Ireland take the ground against each other on Sunday.

Hungary have several chances of booking their tickets for North America 2026, with their best chance being a win over Ireland and a loss for Portugal against Armenia; this would ensure that the Magyars finish the qualifying campaign as table toppers, and qualify directly for the grandest stage.

National Eleven would be keen on achieving a favourable result; Hungary have not qualified for the world cup since 1986, and gaffer Marco Rossi would be delighted to be the one to achieve the feat in the stadium named after, arguably, Hungarian football’s greatest legend.

Republic of Ireland also have chances of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup directly if they can manage to defeat the Magyars and Portugal lose to Armenia; a situation akin to that of Hungary. The Boys in Green can also qualify for the playoff round if they win and Portugal salvages a point; circumstances for both the participating teams are quite similar; a win and a loss for Portugal would result in direct qualification.

Tory Parrot and the other boys would want to ensure that they deliver a performance similar to the one against Portugal, and help the nation qualify for their first World Cup since 2002.

Predicting a result for such high intensity fixtures can be quite a taxing affair; however, a draw is possible since both teams are almost equally matched on quality, as well as on past records, Hungary, in their 14 games against Ireland, have won 4 and lost three; 3 fixtures have resulted in draws.