Albania and England will square off at the Arena Kombëtare for the final fixture for both teams of the ongoing World Cup 2026 qualifiers campaign.

Where to watch: The match will be livestreamed on ITV1 for English viewers, and STV for the Scottish ones.

When to watch: The match between Albania and England will kick off at 5:00 pm GMT on Sunday, 16 November 2025.

Albania host England at the Arena Kombëtare in Tirana for the final matchday fixture of the ongoing World Cup 2026 qualifiers campaign.

The hosts have already sealed their playoff spot courtesy of the 1-0 win they registered in their last fixture against last-placed Andorra. The match saw the underdogs register their fourth clean sheet in five games, and gave the team a solid chance at qualifying for their first-ever World Cup if they can survive the playoffs in March.

Having won all of their last six games in all competitions, which includes four straight wins in this qualifying campaign, Sylvinho’s men will be entering the fixture with uplifted spirits and look to reverse their history against England; Albania have lost all their games played against the European giants so far.

England have nothing to worry about entering the fixture, barring their wish to extend their record of straight unbeaten games to 11; the Three Lions have already qualified for the World Cup finals in North America.

England have now kept clean sheets in nine consecutive games, becoming one of the most formidable defensive forces of world football, and gaffer Thomas Tuchel will look to equal Spain’s record of victories in 10 straight games without conceding a goal.

In a match that does not mean much in terms of qualifications for the World Cup, a win for either team would definitely be a morale booster, and England have a better chance of winning the game courtesy of their brilliant form.