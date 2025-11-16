Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs will be shown live in the UK on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL.

Fans can also stream the game through bet365’s Sports Live Streaming service, the Sky Sports app and Sky Go.

The Denver Broncos have emerged as one of the biggest surprises of the NFL season, and their championship credentials will be firmly tested on Sunday when they welcome the Kansas City Chiefs to Mile High Stadium.

The Broncos enter the matchup on a remarkable seven-game winning streak and sit top of the AFC West with an 8-2 record.

Kansas City arrive in Denver after a 28-21 defeat to the Buffalo Bills in their previous outing.

The Chiefs will be eager to respond as they aim to close the gap on a Broncos side that has set the pace in the division. Despite Denver’s strong form and back-to-back home wins over the Chiefs, Kansas City are being tipped to cover the spread this weekend as they look for a statement performance.

The Broncos, however, will be without several key figures. Star running back J K Dobbins has been ruled out for the season with a foot injury, a major setback for an offense that has relied heavily on his 772 rushing yards at an average of five yards per carry.

Denver are also missing important personnel on defence, weakening a unit that has been crucial during their surge to the top of the standings.

A fulln strength Broncos squad would be difficult to oppose, but injuries and the Chiefs’ motivation following their loss to Buffalo make this a significant challenge. Kansas City are fighting to keep their long reign over the AFC West alive.

They have won the division for the last nine seasons, and the last team to take the title before them was Denver in 2015, the year the Broncos went on to win Super Bowl 50. At 8-2, the possibility of history repeating itself cannot be ruled out.

Not all of Denver’s victories have been convincing, but their resilience and ability to grind out results have been impressive.

The most dramatic example came against the Giants when the Broncos, scoreless for three quarters, exploded for 33 fourth quarter points to win 33-32. Sunday’s clash with Kansas City could be decisive. A Denver win would put the Chiefs at serious risk of falling out of contention for the AFC West crown.

The Broncos defence has been at the heart of their success. They have powered the seven-game winning streak through a plus-35 sack differential, the largest recorded by any team over the first ten games of a season in NFL history. Denver’s narrow wins over the Raiders, Jets and Giants may not have been pretty, but at 8-2 straight up and with a 4-4-1 record against the spread, their ability to find ways to win has been undeniable.

One of the more surprising trends is that Denver have scored first in only one of their ten games this season, yet they remain unbeaten at home with a 5-0 record.

The Broncos have not lost at Mile High since last October, and their ten-game home winning streak is the longest active run in the NFL. Kansas City, by contrast, are 5-4 overall and only 1-3 on the road.

The Chiefs will be keen to avoid losing games for the second time this season. The last time they dropped consecutive games more than once in a single campaign was 2017.

With Patrick Mahomes leading the offence, Kansas City will always pose a threat, but Denver enter this contest with the momentum, the better record, and a homefield advantage that has been nearly impossible for visiting teams to crack.