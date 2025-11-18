Where to watch Spain v Turkey live streaming on TV, match commentary and TV Channel: The match will be braodcast on Amazon Prime TV in the UK and Bet365, with a kick off time of 7.45PM.

Spain are on the verge of securing top spot in World Cup qualifying Group E and can confirm their place at the 2026 tournament with a positive result at home to Turkey on Tuesday night.

La Roja have a perfect record so far, winning all five of their qualifying matches without conceding a single goal, and a win to nil in Seville would see them match England’s achievement of progressing through qualification with maximum points and a flawless defensive record.

Their dominance was made clear in the reverse fixture, where Spain ran out 6-0 winners in Konya, and they continued their superb form on Saturday with a 4-0 victory away to Georgia. With momentum firmly on their side, Spain are strong favourites to finish the job in front of their home supporters.

Turkey arrive in Seville knowing they are at least guaranteed a play off spot, and their only defeat in the campaign so far was that heavy loss to Spain. Wins away to Georgia and Bulgaria have kept them comfortably in second place, but they face a major challenge here.

To overtake Spain, Turkey would need to win by seven goals, a scenario that is all but impossible given the hosts’ form.

Vincenzo Montella’s side will attempt to make history by becoming the first Turkish national team to defeat Spain. However, past meetings offer little encouragement. The two nations have met four times before, and Turkey have scored only one goal across those encounters.

Spain, meanwhile, enter the match as one of the leading contenders for next summer’s World Cup, with their squad depth and tactical balance allowing them to cruise through a group that has rarely troubled them.

If they maintain their defensive discipline and attacking precision, they can join England in completing a perfect qualifying campaign and book their ticket to North America in emphatic style.