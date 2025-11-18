Watch live football on tv, including Scotland v Denmark live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live on BBC Scotland, BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport Website or go live with Bet365 below.

When to watch: The match between Scotland and Denmark will kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.

Scotland and Denmark will engage in both teams’ final fixture of the 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign at the Hampden Park in an effort to be the one team from Group C to gain direct qualification to North America.

Scotland will surely go all guns blazing on Tuesday as they look to achieve direct qualification to the 2026 World Cup finals in North America. Their opponent will, however, be an equally motivated Denmark, who need one point to achieve the same outcome.

Scotland lie a point behind Denmark, and will be desperately searching for a win over group leaders Denmark if they are to book direct tickets to North America in 2026. However, even if they lose or draw the game, Steve Clarke’s men are nonetheless guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. Therefore, fans will not be too worried about their team on Tuesday.

A 3-0 loss registered against Greece looked to make the chances of qualification bleak for the Scots, but Denmark’s draw against Belarus brightened the prospects for Steve Clarke’s team, who now will look to end the nation’s 28-year wait to play at the biggest stage of world football.

Denmark, although still on top of the table, squandered their chance of automatic qualification when they drew the game against 103-ranked Belarus. They now have a serious chance of needing to settle for a playoff spot, lest the Danes lose to the Scots. However, a mere point would be enough to send Brian Riemer’s men straight to North America, without the risk of the playoff rounds.

Scotland’s record against Denmark has been positive for the home nation of Tuesday; the Scots have won 3 and the Danes have won just 2 of the six fixtures they have played against each other. 1 game ended in a draw.

A draw is a very much possible result coming out of this fixture that promises to be a really intense affair, and a great source of entertainment for both sets of fans as both teams look to achieve direct qualification to the World Cup finals.