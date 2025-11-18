Watch live football on tv, including Wales v Macedonia live streaming, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the UK on BBC One Wales, BBC Three, S4C, BBC iPlayer, S4C Online and BBC Sport Website.

When to watch: The match between Wales and North Macedonia is set to kick off at 7:45 pm GMT on Tuesday, 18 November 2025.



Wales and North Macedonia will be contesting their last game of their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign as both teams lock horns against each other at Cardiff City Stadium.

Both Wales and North Macedonia enter the match competing for the first spot on the table with Belgium, and Cardiff City is set to remain witness to an intense affair that will surely see both teams put forward their best performances for direct qualification to the World Cup.

Jordan James’ strike against Liechtenstein was the one that made sure that Wales remained in contention for the first spot on the table. Fans of the nation will be hoping that the team are able to achieve such a result once more in the fixture against North Macedonia, and improve upon their record in this campaign.

Wales are already assured of a spot in the playoffs courtesy of their UEFA Nations League ranking. However, gaffer Craig Bellamy and his men will nevertheless be looking to win the affair against North Macedonia, and also be hoping that Belgium lose at home against Liechtenstein, in order to gain direct tickets to North America.

North Macedonia have been great on the defensive front lately; the team have conceded just one goal in their last 4 games in all competitions. The team have also not lost a single fixture in this qualifying campaign, and fans of the team will be hoping that their team can beat Wales and go a step ahead in achieving the nation’s first qualification to the grandest stage of world football.

Blagoja Milevski will be hoping to become the first coach to take Macedonia to the finals of a World Cup, but for that, the team will first have to beat Wales, who have not lost any of their fixtures against the Red Lynxes so far.

A draw, taking into account the current forms of both teams, seems to be the most probable outcome coming out of the fixture.