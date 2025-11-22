How to watch the game online: The Premier League returns on Saturday lunchtime with Burnley v Chelsea kicking off at 12:30 BST, live on TNT Sports 1.

Burnley return from the international break under pressure after Premier League defeats to Arsenal and West Ham.

Those losses leave Scott Parker’s side hovering just above the relegation zone on goal difference alone heading into matchday twelve.

Two of Burnley’s three league wins this season have come at Turf Moor, but confidence will be fragile as they prepare to host Chelsea, a side they have not beaten since a 3-2 victory at Stamford Bridge in 2017.

Burnley’s home matches have been tight affairs this season, with all five producing fewer than three goals.

The Clarets’s average of 1.8 goals per game at Turf Moor is the lowest home tally in the division, and they have not defeated a traditional top six club since February 2022.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea arrive looking for their third straight league win after beating Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break.

Chelsea also responded well to their 2-2 Champions League draw with Qarabag, easing to a 3-0 win over Wolves. They now sit third in the table, six points behind the leaders, and Maresca will be determined to avoid a repeat of their surprise 2-1 home defeat to newly promoted Sunderland earlier in the season. That remains Chelsea’s last loss in the league.

Burnley, meanwhile, slipped closer to the drop zone with their defeat to West Ham. Seven top flight losses already and the second worst defensive record in the league show why Parker’s men need a positive result soon.

Chelsea have an excellent record at Turf Moor. They are unbeaten in their last ten visits, winning nine and drawing one, and have scored at least three goals in each of their last five trips to Burnley.

With both form and history firmly in their favour, the Blues look well placed to claim another victory on Saturday.