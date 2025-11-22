Watch live football on tv, including Liverpool v Nottingham Forest live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Where to watch: The match will not be broadcast or streamed live on television in the United Kingdom.

When to watch: The match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest is set to kick off at 3:00 pm GMT on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

The Premier League returns to action when Merseyside club Liverpool host Nottingham Forest at their home, Anfield.

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest will be the sides starting the resumption of the Premier League following the November international break and both teams will be looking for much needed wins.

Arne Slot’s men ended the phase of the league campaign before the international break with a 3-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad in a match that saw a Virgil van Dijk goal disallowed. The team were disheartened once more by the heroics of the Citizens, after they entered the match with somewhat uplifted spirits following the wins against Aston Villa and Real Madrid.

Liverpool lag eight points behind table toppers Arsenal, and only a miraculous turn of events can ensure that the title remains at the home of the Reds. Despite all disadvantages, a major situation of advantage will be the home record of Liverpool; the Reds have won four out of their five home games in the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Nottingham Forest enter the fixture looking to improve upon their recent turn in fortunes; the Tricky Trees have been undefeated in four and have lost just one of their last five fixtures in all competitions. A win for Sean Dyche’s men would mean that Forest would manage to beat the Reds at their home on consecutive occasions for the first time since 1963.

A string of wins would be necessary to bring Forest out of the danger of relegation from the top flight of English football, and Sean Dyche would be looking to continue in the form that his men showed against Leeds United in their 3-1 victory over The Whites.

A draw seems to be the most probable outcome coming out of the fixture. However, a win for either side cannot be completely ruled out as both teams are in great need of a string of victories, and will be giving it their all to achieve the desired result.