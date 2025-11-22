Where to watch: The match will be televised live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

When to watch: The match between Newcastle United and Manchester City will kick off at 5:30 pm GMT on Saturday, 22 November 2025.

Watch Newcastle Utd v Manchester City LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Matchday 12 of the 2025 26 English Premier League will feature Newcastle United and Manchester City, who will battle it out at St. James’ Park on the first matchday after the November international break.

Newcastle United and Manchester City will be playing an English top flight fixture at the home of the Magpies, St. James’ Park, for the first time since the Citizens’ 4-0 win back in February.

Newcastle United will be in hopes of registering nothing less than a victory after their poor showing in the phase before the commencement of the international break; the Magpies ended the previous phase with consecutive losses against West Ham United and Brentford.

A win would also be necessary for Eddie Howe’s men to improve their league standings; Newcastle are currently on 14th spot on the table, and are a mere two points clear of the relegation zone. The home record of the Magpies will, however, speak in their favour; Newcastle United have won all of their last five home games in all competitions.

Manchester City are currently 4 points behind league leaders Arsenal, and will have a chance to reduce this gap to a mere point come Saturday. The Citizens are in red hot form at the moment; the team have won 11 games out of their last 14 in all competitions, which includes 6 wins in their last 8 Premier League fixtures.

The away record of Manchester City will, however, be an area of concern for the fans of the Citizens; the team have won only two of their last five top flight fixtures on the road. The record against Newcastle will, however, be uplifting; City have scored at least a goal in each of their last 33 meetings with the Magpies.

Taking into consideration current forms and recent results, a comfortable victory for Manchester City seems to be on the cards.