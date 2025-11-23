Premier League side Leeds United and Aston Villa play against each other in an English top flight fixture on Sunday at the home of Leeds, Elland Road.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

When to watch: The match between Leeds United and Aston Villa is set to kick off on Sunday, 23 November 2025, at 2:00 pm GMT.

Watch Leeds v Aston Villa LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Leeds United host fellow English side Aston Villa at their home, Elland Road, on Sunday for a top flight fixture.

Leeds United ended the phase of the League campaign before the November international break started on a dismal note. The team lost two consecutive fixtures, and conceded six goals in total while scoring just once. Thus, a return to home would be much welcome for fans of the Whites, where the confidence of the team will be expected to be on the higher side of the spectrum.

A win for Daniel Farke’s men would also be hugely uplifting to their morale, which must surely be dented after losing four of their last five top flight fixtures. The defensive record of the team will also be an area of concern for Daniel Farke; his team have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last eight Premier League games.

Aston have recently experienced an upsurge in form; the Lions, after an abysmal start to the 2025-26 Premier League season, have now registered victories in five of their last six top flight fixtures. The team are now on sixth position on the league charts, following a comprehensive 4-0 win registered against Bournemouth.

Unai Emery will now be looking to beat Leeds United at their home; however, a win for Leeds United would mean that the Whites will be beating the Lions for the first time in the Premier League since October 2020.

Current forms and recent results of both teams all hint towards a possible victory for Unai Emery’s side, come Sunday.