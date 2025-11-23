Football influencer Angry Ginge and award winning rapper Aitch are locked in a tight battle for favouritism in the latest betting markets for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! 2025.

What time is I’m A Celebrity on?

9PM every night. This year’s edition of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! began on November 16, kicking off the usual three week run of trials, challenges and drama.

How to watch Im A Celebrity

Fans across the UK can watch every episode on ITV1 and stream the series live or on demand via ITV X.

With a combined social media reach running into the millions, both contestants entered the jungle with strong public backing, but the online star’s huge digital following appears to have given him an early edge among younger voters.

The streamer, who boasts more than 897,000 subscribers on YouTube and 1.3 million followers on Twitch, has built his career on FIFA and football content, and is no stranger to winning over an audience.

Angry Ginge has already sparked headlines during the opening days in camp after a tense moment with American British actress Ruby Wax. Viewers reacted sharply when Wax brusquely told him to “get out the way”, prompting outrage across Gen Z social media circles. Clips of the exchange were widely shared online, and supporters of the influencer swiftly rallied to his defence.

His friends later appeared on Lorraine, offering a more light-hearted take on the incident. They praised the unusual pairing of the young content creator and the veteran comedian, insisting the moment was less confrontational than it appeared.

The two personalities, they argued, simply reflect the eclectic and unpredictable nature of the show.

Elsewhere in the jungle, late arrivals Tom Read Wilson and Vogue Williams have also shaken up the betting landscape. Read Wilson, best known as the receptionist on Celebs Go Dating, has seen his odds shorten considerably since entering camp, suggesting he has quickly made a positive impression on viewers.

Other contestants, including Martin Kemp and Ruby Wax, remain available at double-figure prices in the betting. Wax, in particular, finds herself near the bottom of the market after a rocky start.

The 2025 line-up features a mixture of influencers, athletes, musicians and TV personalities.

Alongside Angry Ginge, former footballer Alex Scott and presenter Vogue Williams are among the stars competing for the crown. With early controversies already stirring debate online, the battle for jungle supremacy looks set to be as unpredictable as ever.