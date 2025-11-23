Premier League sides Arsenal and Tottenham will contest the North London derby on Sunday at the home of the Gunners, the Emirates Stadium.

Where to watch Arsenal vs Spurs: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

When to watch: The match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur is set to kick off at 4:30 pm GMT on Sunday, 23 November 2025.

Watch Arsenal v Tottenham LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

The Emirates Stadium will be the site of a hopefully heated clash as home team Arsenal face off against away side Tottenham Hotspur in the North London derby.

Arsenal conceded their first goal in 812 minutes of top flight football against Sunderland in a match that the Gunners drew on the back of goals by Bukayo Saka and Leandro Trossard. The result helped the team maintain a four-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, and the international break should prove to be a much needed break.

Arsenal have maintained an impeccable record while playing at the Emirates this season; the Gunners have conceded just one goal at their home so far, and Mikel Arteta will surely want to take advantage of his team’s form at home.

But the Gunners will have to be wary of the away record of their visitors; Tottenham Hotspur have collected 13 points from an available 15 while playing on the road. A 2-2 draw against Manchester United on the last matchday before the commencement of the international break left Spurs in fifth position on the table, and eight points behind league leaders Arsenal.

Gaffer Thomas Frank will be entering the fixture looking to stop the string of victories that have provided Arsenal an edge in the North London derby; the Gunners have lost only one out their six North London derbies contested since 2022.

A win for Arsenal can be predicted, looking at their exceptional defensive form, and an encouraging form at home. However, Spurs cannot be totally ruled out, given their record away from home.