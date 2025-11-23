The San Siro in Milan is set to host a Derby della Madonnina, the Milan Derby, between Internazionale Milano and AC Milan. The Nerazzurri will play the role of the home team on the occasion.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1 and DAZN.

When to watch: The Milan Derby is set to kick off on Sunday, 23 November 2025, at 7:45 pm GMT.

Inter Milan, officially known as FC Internazionale Milano, will play host when the Milan Derby against city rivals AC Milan gets underway at the San Siro on Sunday.

Inter Milan are currently sitting on top of the Serie A table, courtesy of the victory they registered against Lazio in their last game before the commencement of the November international break. Gaffer Cristian Chivu will definitely be proud of his team, who have now won seven out of their last eight fixtures in the Italian top flight.

The recent record for the Nerazzurri in the Derby della Madonnina is somewhat shaky; Inter Milan lost three out of five Milan Derbies last season, and their last meeting in the Serie A resulted in a 1-1 draw.

The Rossoneri have played brilliantly this season under seasoned manager Massimiliano Allegri in comparison to their tumultuous 2024-25 campaign. Allegri’s men still remain in contention to win the league, despite losing the chance to go top of the points chart against Parma.

AC Milan have also prevailed in the recent fixtures that constituted the Milan Derby, and as such, fans of the Rossoneri will yet again be hopeful of a strong performance from their team on Sunday in the fixture that will definitely be a test of mettle for Chivu, set to face a veteran coach in the form of Allegri.

Recent results and current forms taken into consideration, a draw in the Derby della Madonnina can be predicted. The match, however, promises to be an affair of great intensity and vigour shown by both the sides.