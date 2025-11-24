Old Trafford will be the stage of an English top flight encounter when the Red Devils host Merseyside club Everton on Monday.

Where to watch: The match will be televised live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HDR.

When to watch: The match between Manchester United and Everton is set to kick off on Monday, 24 November 2025 at 8:00 pm GMT.

Manchester United and Everton go head-to-head at Old Trafford on Monday in a fixture that will be the final game of Gameweek 12 of the English top flight.

The Red Devils are currently experiencing a gradual upsurge in form; after their loss against Brentford, Ruben Amorim’s men have since registered 11 points out of a possible 15. The team are currently competing for a respectable position in the top half of the table, and a win over Everton would take them miles to that end.

The home record of Manchester United is also admirable; the Theatre of Dreams has been the stage of four on-the-trot victories for the home side, and this stat will be one that will surely uplift the morale of Ruben Amorim’s side.

David Moyes will be taking his team to the Old Trafford with the hopes of adding some much needed momentum to their two-game unbeaten streak, and a victory registered over a Top Six club would surely provide that.

The away record of the Toffees will, however, be a major area of concern for the fans and the gaffer alike; Everton have managed to register a mere four points while playing away from home in this ongoing 2025-26 Premier League season. The 4-0 thrashing suffered by the Toffees during their last visit to the home of the Red Devils will also be something that the Liverpool club will look to avenge.

A win for Manchester United, albeit by a narrow margin, can be the expected result of the fixture. The game, however, promises to be of great entertainment value.