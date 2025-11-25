Watch live Champions League football on tv, including Chelsea v Barcelona live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Where to watch: The match will be streamed live in the United Kingdom on Amazon Prime Video.

When to watch: The match between Chelsea and Barcelona is set to kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

Fancy going to a Chelsea Champions League game? Win 2 x UCL Tickets for Chelsea v Pafos on 21st Jan – FREE ENTRY! The Bet365 Champions League giveaway offers free entry for UK based bet365 customers aged 18+. To enter, fans must log into their bet365 account via the website or app and enter the free weekly ballot to be in with a chance of winning tickets. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Premier League giants Chelsea and La Liga giants FC Barcelona face off against each other in a UEFA Champions League league phase encounter at the home of the Blues, Stamford Bridge.

Stamford Bridge is set to remain witness to a hopefully intense clash when Premier League side Chelsea and La Liga club Barcelona lock horns against each other in a league phase encounter of the ongoing 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea have not really been in an admirable form in this season’s Champions League so far, in fact, the Blues have not registered a single away victory this season.

Their last such game, against Qarabag FC, was also an unexpected draw. The solitary point was rescued with the help of a goal scored by Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

The home record of Chelsea is, on the other hand, one that will surely uplift the morale of Enzo Maresca’s boys; the Blues have won both their home fixtures of the Champions League so far, and the teams defeated were the likes of Ajax and Benfica. The domestic form of the London side will also be banked on by the fans to play a positive role.

The Blaugrana, rejuvenated by a return to the historic Camp Nou after 909 days, and an emphatic 4-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao, stamping their authority over the same, will surely be entering the fixture against Chelsea looking to gain some much-needed momentum, necessary to help the team qualify for the Round of 16 directly.

Held out to a 3-3 draw against Club Brugge in their last UEFA Champions League outing, Hansi Flick’s men will also look to overcome their poor defensive record in this ongoing league phase; Barcelona have conceded at least a goal in every Champions League game that they have participated in this season.

A win for the Catalonian outfit can be predicted based on the recent results and current forms of both sides. The match, however, promises to be a fierce and intriguing battle of young bloods clashing against each other.