How to watch live Champions League football on tv, including Newcastle Utd vs Marseille live stream, match commentary, kick off time, team news and TV channel today.

Where to watch: The match will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 2.

When to watch: The match between Olympique de Marseille and Newcastle United is set to kick off at 8:00 pm GMT on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

Get to a Newcastle Champions League game! Win 2 x UCL Tickets for Newcastle v PSV on 21st Jan – FREE ENTRY! The Bet365 Champions League giveaway offers free entry for UK based bet365 customers aged 18+. To enter, fans must log into their bet365 account via the website or app and enter the free weekly ballot to be in with a chance of winning tickets. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

French side Olympique de Marseille face off against Premier League outfit Newcastle United in a league phase encounter of the ongoing 2025-26 UEFA Champions League at the home of the former, the Stade Vélodrome.

The Stade Vélodrome will be the site of a Champions League encounter when home side Olympique de Marseille welcome Premier League club Newcastle United in a fixture that forms part of the league phase of the ongoing 2025-26 UEFA Champions League.

The start of their UCL campaign has been far from positive for Les Olympiens; Marseille have lost three out of the four European fixtures that they have participated in this season. The three losses came against formidable opponents: Sporting Lisbon, Real Madrid and Atalanta BC, and the solitary victory was registered against Dutch outfit Ajax.

Roberto de Zerbi’s men are, however, on a good run on the domestic front. Consecutive 3-0 and 5-1 wins against Brest and Nice, respectively, have hopefully provided some much-needed impetus to the team, who will enter the fixture on Tuesday looking to put a halt to a run of 12 games winless against Premier League sides.

After suffering defeat in their opening UCL game against Spanish giants FC Barcelona, the Magpies have since collected all possible points, and are currently in 6th position on the league phase charts and a win on Tuesday would take them closer to direct qualification to the Round of 16.

A victory for Eddie Howe’s men would also result in a four-match winning streak in the UEFA Champions League, something that Newcastle United have never achieved before. The recent away record of the Magpies will, however, be an area of concern for the fans and the gaffer alike; Newcastle have lost their last three English top-flight games on the road. But, a stat that will be sure to uplift moods is that the Magpies have lost just 2 out of their last 13 UCL league phase fixtures while playing away from St. James’ Park.

A win for the English side can be predicted, taking into account the present situation of both the participating teams. However, the recent away record of Newcastle United may play an important role in deciding the outcome of the game.