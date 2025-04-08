Where to watch this Wednesday’s Champions League quarter final fixture between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa.

How to watch a live stream of PSG vs Aston Villa

In the United Kingdom, the Champions League knockouts clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Aston Villa will be televised live on TNT Sports with live streaming services available on Discovery+. The match kicks off at 8 PM BST on April 9, 2025.

After sealing the Ligue 1 title, Paris Saint-Germain go in search of Champions League glory as they face Aston Villa in the first leg of the two-legged quarter final tie.

Paris Saint-Germain had to fight tooth and nail against Liverpool in the Round of 16 tie of the competition. Suffering a 1-0 defeat at home proved to be a brief setback and Les Parisiens levelled the scores on aggregate at Anfield. They ultimately won the tie 4-1 on penalties.

With 72 points on the board in the Ligue 1 and 2nd-placed Marseille trailing with 52, PSG wrapped up the Ligue 1 title race by defeating Angers 1-0 in their previous match. Desire Doue’s sole strike stood as a decider as Luis Enrique’s club secured their 13th French top-flight title.

Aston Villa head into this match on the back of a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. Morgan Rogers and Donyell Malen’s strikes were enough to help the Birmingham side cruise to the three points as they blasted the Premier League top four race wide open.

January signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio have brought the clinical attacking impetus to Aston Villa and they are now looking forward to firing on all cylinders in the final phase of the season.

Villa dismantled Club Brugge with a 6-1 scoreline on aggregate in the last-16 of the Champions League. All hopes are on Unai Emery now as his men aim to become the dark horses in the knockouts.

Expect a tight clash between the two sides with PSG edging Aston Villa.