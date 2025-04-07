Where to watch Monday night’s Premier League fixture between Leicester City and Newcastle United from the King Power Stadium, including kick off time and stream information.

In the UK, the Premier League match between Leicester City and Newcastle United will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event channels. The game kicks off at 8 PM BST on April 7, 2025.

Relegation threatened Leicester City welcome top four dreamers Newcastle United to the King Power Stadium this Monday.

With a 12 point gap opening up between them and safety, Leicester City are practically relegated to the Championship.

The Foxes secured automatic promotion last season in the second flight under Enzo Maresca but things have not gone according to plan in the Premier League this campaign.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s men have tasted defeats in each of their previous eight matches across all competitions and their last victory came against Spurs back in January.

Leicester have the second-worst defence in the top flight after Southampton as they have conceded a staggering 67 goals throughout the season.

Newcastle United enter this match on the back of a narrow 2-1 victory over Brentford in their last outing.

Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali’s efforts helped The Magpies avoid a potential comeback stimulated by Bryan Mbeumo’s goal, and they crossed the finishing line to grab the three points.

The Tyneside clubs are just two points short of 4th-placed Chelsea in the league standings and they believe it is only a matter of time before they overtake The Blues since they are in high flying form.

Eddie Howe has already delivered this season by handing the Newastle supporters their first trophy in 70 years by lifting the EFL Cup. It will be entertaining to see their charge for the top four now.

Expect Newcastle United to win this one by a goal or two.