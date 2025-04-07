Where to watch this Tuesday’s Champions League quarter-finals fixture between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan.

How to watch the live streams of Bayern Munich vs Inter Milan

In the United Kingdom, the Champions League quarter final clash between Bayern Munich and Inter Milan will be televised live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. Live streaming will be available via Discovery+. The game kicks off at 8 PM BST.

Bayern Munich will aim to reach the semi finals of the Champions League when they meet Inter for the first leg of the quarter final tie at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are cruising to the Bundesliga title as they lead 2nd placed Bayer Leverkusen by six points.

Vincent Kompany’s men had their revenge over Die Werkself in European competition too as they knocked them out with a 5-0 scoreline on aggregate.

Bayern emerged victorious in their previous outing versus Augsburg. However, they lost key man Jamal Musiala to a torn muscle injury and he is sidelined for the remainder of the campaign.

Inter will hope to counter Bayern’s prolific scoring machine with their formidable defence. While Bayern have scored 28 times in the Champions League this season, the Nerazzurri have conceded a mere two goals in their campaign so far.

Inter are being pushed to the brink by fellow Serie A teams in the race for the Scudetto. Simone Inzaghi’s men have a four-point lead at the top of the pile but they are closely followed by Napoli and Atalanta.

The Nerazzurri last faced Bayern in the 2022-23 group stages of the competition. Bayern prevailed 2-0 home and away and Inter will hope to stand strong in the face of an attacking onslaught.

Back Bayern to win this one with a narrow margin.