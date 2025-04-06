Where the watch today’s Manchester Derby between Manchester United and Man City from Old Trafford Stadium, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Manchester United vs Manchester City

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League match between Manchester United and Manchester City will be broadcast live on the Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event TV channels, with a kick off time of 16:30 from Old Trafford.

A decent Manchester Derby is on the menu this weekend as Manchester City make the short trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

Manchester United’s 4 game unbeaten run came to an end in their last match against Nottingham Forest as Anthony Elanga’s early strike drowned his former team.

The Red Devils were plunging into a potential relegation fight earlier this season but they have pulled themselves clear by 17 points from 18th placed Ipswich Town with a few crucial wins.

Manchester United are still in the running for a Champions League spot and silverware but they will need to absolutely excel in their gameplan in the Europa League. They are set to face Lyon soon after the derby this weekend.

This will be Manchester City’s first match after legend Kevin De Bruyne’s announcement that he will be leaving the team this summer following the end of his contract.

Like their rivals, Manchester City are also experiencing a rather uncharacteristic season, although not on that scale. They are still in the mix for a top four finish and can grab a piece of silverware in the FA Cup.

City proved to be good value in their last match when strikes from Jack Grealish and Omar Marmoush helped them land the three points against Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s Leicester City.

A high scoring affair is expected with Manchester City taking home the three points.