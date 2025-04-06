Where to watch this Sunday afternoon’s Premier League fixture between Brentford and Chelsea from the Gtech Community Stadium, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Brentford vs Chelsea

The Premier League match between Brentford and Chelsea will not be available for viewing on television in the United Kingdom. The match will kick off at 2 pm BST on Sunday, 6 April 2025.

Brentford are set to host Chelsea at their home ground, Gtech Community Stadium, on Matchday 31 of the Premier League.

The Bees will be entering the match on the back of a loss to Newcastle, owing to

Sandro Tonali’s winner, after Bryan Mbuemo had equalised for Brentford from the spot in the 66th minute.

This was Brentford’s first away loss of 2025, and they will be looking to take home advantage in the match against Chelsea, the only downside being that The Bees have failed to win any of their last seven fixtures at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Brentford, currently at eleventh position, and three points away from the top half of the table, will be keen on winning all their remaining matches if they are to have a shot at entering European competitions.

Chelsea will be entering the match looking to push further for Champions League qualification in the next season.

They are currently in fourth position in the Premier League table, courtesy of a 1-0 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge. Enzo Fernandez’s first league goal since December proved to be decisive.

Chelsea’s recent history away from Stamford Bridge is not exciting; The Blues have lost each of their previous four away matches in the Premier League.

The Blues have not lost to Brentford at The Bees’ home since 1938.

The match promises to be a tight and very exciting one, with Chelsea scraping

through 1-0.