Where to watch this Sunday’s Premier League clash between Fulham and Liverpool from Craven Cottage in West London, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Fulham vs Liverpool

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League clash between Fulham and Liverpool will be broadcast on the Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League TV channels. The game kicks off at 2 PM BST on April 6, 2025.

Liverpool will aim to stretch the lead at the top of the table and tighten their grip on the Premier League title when they meet Fulham at Craven Cottage this weekend.

Fulham put up a resolute fight in their last match against Arsenal but Mikel Merino and a returning Bukayo Saka combined to hand the hosts their ninth defeat of the season.

Marco Silva’s men will hope to draw out the positives from the match against The Gunners as they were left devastated in the 3-0 thrashing to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup.

The Cottagers’ last home win against Liverpool was in December 2011. However, they ground out a thrilling 2-2 draw at Anfield this past December.

Liverpool are potentially three games away from lifting the Premier League. Arne Slot must ensure that his team reaches the accolade without any slip-ups in the final phase of the campaign.

While The Reds are on course to become the English top-flight champions, the exit from the Champions League and the EFL Cup final debacle will leave a distaste in a near-flawless season.

Liverpool have found the net at least twice in 13 of the 15 league away matches this season and we can expect a high scoring affair this Sunday.

Back Liverpool to win by a comfortable margin.