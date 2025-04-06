Where to watch Sunday’s Premier League fixture between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton

In the United Kingdom, the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton will not be available for viewing on television. You will be able to get match updates via radio commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live. The match kicks off at 2 pm BST on Sunday, 6 April 2025.

Watch Tottenham v Southampton Today: Did you know? You can watch LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Tottenham Hotspur will host Southampton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Matchday 31 of the Premier League.

© Canva.com

Both The Lilywhites and The Saints have had an excruciating Premier League campaign up to now, with the London club reeling at fourteenth position, and Southampton is all set to be relegated to the Championship after just being promoted this season.

Ange Postecoglu’s ‘trust-the-process’ approach about a trophy looks grim, as the Premier League campaign is all but over for the London side, underscored by their recent loss to city rivals Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, courtesy of a solo goal from Enzo Fernandez.

Their only hope now rests in the Europa League, where they are set to face Eintracht Frankfurt, and the match against Southampton will definitely be a morale-booster before the important European fixture, should The Lilywhites manage to win, which they should, looking at Southampton’s present state of affairs.

It is just a matter of moments before Southampton are packed off to the Championship.

Ivan Juric’s side came very close to securing just their third Premier League win of the season through a Paul Onuachu header.

Matheus Franca of Crystal Palace scored in injury time to salvage a point for The Eagles.

As matters stand, Southampton could be relegated with seven matches remaining should they lose at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Back Spurs to prevail with a comfortable scoreline.