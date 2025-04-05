Where to watch Saturday’s Premier League fixture between Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest from Villa Park, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest

In the United Kingdom, the Aston Villa vs Nottingham Forest match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League HD and Sky Sports Main Event. The match kicks off at 5:30 PM BST at Villa Park.

Champions League football chasers Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest go head-to-head this weekend at Villa Park.

Aston Villa dismantled league rivals Brighton in their last match as goals from Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen helped them cruise through to the three points.

The victory over The Seagulls made Villa cover some ground and close the gap with the top four. They are now four points away from 4th-placed Chelsea thanks to the win.

Unai Emery’s men are alive and kicking in the FA Cup alongside their league exploits. A brace from Rashford and a Jacob Ramsey goal knocked Preston North End out of the competition as Villa are set for a semi-final against Crystal Palace.

Nottingham Forest head into the match on the back of a well-controlled 1-0 victory over Manchester United. Anthony Elanga’s early strike added more woes to United’s already turbulent campaign and helped The Tricky Trees maintain a firm grip on 3rd-place in the standings.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men have shown enormous grit this season as they have responded numerous times in the right fashion after scoring a goal first in the game.

A win this weekend would put Nottingham in pole position to challenge Arsenal for the Premier League silver medal as they are just four points behind The Gunners.

A decent contest is on the cards and Nottingham Forest should prevail with a narrow margin win.