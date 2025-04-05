Where to watch the 2025 Grand National from Aintree Racecourse today, including race start time and stream information.

How to watch live streams of Grand National

In the United Kingdom, the 2025 Grand National is once again set to be shown live on free to air television via ITV. The channel will offer extensive coverage across all three days of the Aintree Festival.

The race has a start time of 4:00 PM BST.

The countdown is on to the 2025 Grand National, the showpiece event of the British horse racing calendar.

Our tip would be Hewick, ridden by Gavin Sheehan at odds of 10/1 with Bet365.

The horse has already won the Bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown, the Galway Plate, the American Grand National, and the King George VI Chase.

He finished second in the Champion Chase at Down Royal in November, and after a below par seventh in the Irish Gold Cup, bounced back with a smooth victory over hurdles in a competitive conditions race.

With ground conditions likely to suit him, he has plenty going for him in this year’s National.

A field of 34 runners is set to go to post at Aintree, with last year’s impressive winner I Am Maximus bidding to defend his crown after a commanding performance in 2024.