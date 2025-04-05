Where to watch Saturday’s Premier League fixture between West Ham United and Bournemouth from the City of London Stadium, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth

In the United Kingdom, the West Ham United vs AFC Bournemouth match will not be broadcast live on TV. The fixture kicks off at 3 PM BST at the London Stadium.

Watch West Ham Utd v Bournemouth Today: Did you know? You can watch LIVE in play with Bet365 here bet365 stream over 200,000 events live to your PC every year, so you can bet as the action unfolds. To use the Live Streaming service you will need to be logged in and have a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours. Any fixture/event on our website which has the Play or Video icon next to it is scheduled to be shown via Live Streaming. Geo location and live streaming rules apply. gambleaware.org 18+ #ad

Coming on the back of defeats in their last matches respectively, West Ham and Bournemouth will look to get back to winning ways when they face each other this weekend.

Credit © Canva

West Ham have failed to win each of their previous three Premier League outings, with two defeats to Newcastle United and Wolves alongside a 1-1 draw against Everton.

Jorgen Strand Larsen’s 21st-minute strike stood as the difference between the two sides as The Hammerers fell apart at the Molineux Stadium.

West Ham’s goalscoring problems continued during the match as they have now failed to score in 40% of the matches under manager Graham Potter.

West Ham are set to have a psychological advantage ahead of this match as Bournemouth could not manage to win any of their last seven league matches (L3, D4) against the Hammers.

Bournemouth will see this match as an opportunity to put the pressure on the top half of the table as they currently sit 10th in the league standings with 44 points.

Andoni Iraola mastered a 12-game unbeaten run across all competitions from November till January but things have turned underwhelming recently for them.

The Cherries exited the FA Cup after suffering a defeat in the quarter finals against Manchester City. They could not return to form as a shock loss haunted them against relegation-threatened Wolves.

Bournemouth are set to miss Justin Kluivert, Julian Araujo, Marcus Tavernier and Luis Sinisterra for the match due to injuries.

Back Bournemouth to grab the win in this one.