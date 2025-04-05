Where to watch the Saturday afternoon’s Premier League clash between Crystal Palace and Brighton and Hove Albion to be played at Selhurst Park, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Crystal Palace vs Brighton & Hove Albion

The M23 Derby between Crystal Palace and Brighton & Hove Albion will be played at 3 pm BST on Saturday, 5 April 2025. The match will not be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TV.

Crystal Palace are set to host Brighton & Hove Albion at Selhurst Park in the Premier League to play yet another edition of the M23 Derby.

If Palace manage to defeat The Seagulls, this would be the first time since the 1932-33 season that they would have completed a league double over Brighton and Hove Albion.

Crystal Palace will be entering the Derby on the back of a disappointing draw to rock-bottom Southampton in their previous outing.

An injury time goal from Matheus Franca prevented a loss for Crystal Palace in the midweek fixture.

The team will be looking forward to improving upon their gameplay in the match against Brighton.

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a 3-0 thrashing at home to their European rivals Aston Villa, courtesy of goals from Marcus Rashford, Marco Asensio and Donyell Malen.

The Southcoast outfit are on course to record their best ever points tally from away matches.

They have lost just one of their last eight matches on the road, keeping an intact run in spite of the 7-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The defeat to Unai Emery’s men made Brighton slump down to eighth place in the league standings, which has no guarantee of European football.

