Where to watch today’s Premier League clash between Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers to be played at Portman Road Ipswich, including kick off time and stream news.

How to watch the live streams of Ipswich Town vs Wolves

The Saturday afternoon match between Ipswich Town and Wolverhampton Wanderers will be played at 3 pm BST on Saturday, 5 April 2025. The match will not be broadcast live on TV in the United Kingdom.

Wolverhampton Wanderers will travel to Portman Road to take on Ipswich Town in an important relegation zone Premier League clash on Saturday.

Ipswich Town, battling relegation after being promoted to the Premier League from the Championship just this season, are about to play their most important match of this phase of the season.

Three points against the Wolves are of utmost importance if The Tractor Boys are to stay up in the top flight of the English Football Pyramid for the next season.

To gain the three points, Ipswich Town have to overturn their recent bad luck while playing in their own backyard.

Wolves have a better chance of winning, backed to their recent good run during which they beat Southampton 2-1 away from home, just before the international break, as well as West Ham immediately after the break and for the third time this season, secured back-to-back wins in the Premier League.

Jorgen Strand Larsen scored his tenth goal of the season in the fixture against West Ham to keep Wolverhampton nine points clear of the relegation zone, with eight games left to play.

Manager Vitor Pereira was full of praise for the team in his post-match press conference following the clash.

Back Wolves to come away with a victory.