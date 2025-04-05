Where to watch Saturday’s early Premier League clash between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Everton vs Arsenal

This lunchtime Premier League fixture will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, 5 April 2025, and will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1.

Arsenal will be taking a trip to Merseyside to play against Everton at their home stadium, Goodison Park.

The Gunners are looking forward to putting some pressure on league leaders Liverpool, who regained their twelve point lead in their last match against Everton after Arsenal had reduced the gap to nine points.

Goals from Mikel Merino and a returning Bukayo Saka helped Arsenal beat Fulham at their home ground, thereby strengthening their position at second spot in the table.

Arteta’s side are, as usual, relying heavily on the services of the returning right winger.

It remains to be seen how willing Mikel Arteta would be to play Saka before the match against Real Madrid.

This fixture against Everton will be crucial to bask in the positive momentum before the Champions League trip to the Bernabeu in the Spanish capital.

Everton are currently languishing in fifteenth position in the table, and their league campaign is technically over.

The loss in the Merseyside derby, with a solitary goal from Liverpool’s Diogo Jota, came as a hit in the gut as it ended their nine-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

The Toffees will look forward to this encounter against The Gunners as an opportunity to showcase their mettle once more.

Arsenal are expected to thump in a few goals and return home with the three points.