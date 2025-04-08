Where to watch the Champions League quarter final clash between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Barcelona vs Borussia Dortmund

In the United Kingdom, the Champions League tie between Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund will be televised live on TNT Sports. Fans can also catch the live streaming on Discovery+. The match kicks off at 8 PM BST on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

A blockbuster Champions League quarter finals tie is on the horizon as an in-form Barcelona side meet last year’s finalists Borussia Dortmund at Montjuic.

Barcelona have been formidable in the Champions League this year as they steamrolled through opposition since the group stages.

Hansi Flick’s men reached the Copa Del Rey final by beating Atletico Madrid and now they are gunning for a quadruple, having won the Supercoppa Espana.

Barca are currently unbeaten in 22 games, winning 18, but they lost points at home in their previous match against Real Betis due to a 1-1 draw. Natan’s 17th-minute strike equalised the scores after Gavi opened the scoring early on in the clash.

Borussia Dortmund will look to overturn last year’s heartbreak in the final and stage a resolute clash when they meet Barca.

Dortmund’s only Champions League knockout defeat in their last eight was in the final against Real Madrid. Since then, they have won three consecutive away games.

Niko Kovac’s men could not fare well in the Bundesliga this season but they are willing to sacrifice their league campaign for European glory.

Expect Barcelona to come away as winners from the contest.