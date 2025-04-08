Where to watch this Tuesday’s Champions League fixture between Arsenal and Real Madrid, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch the live streams of Arsenal vs Real Madrid

In the United Kingdom, the Champions League clash between Arsenal and Real Madrid will be broadcast live on Amazon Prime Video. The match kicks off at 8 PM BST.

The 15-time European champions travel to the Emirates this Tuesday to face silverware chasers Arsenal in a mouthwatering Champions League knockout tie.

“We are ready to beat them and win the game” – were the words of Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta as he dropped the rallying cry for the fans and his players ahead of their match against Real Madrid.

Falling out of the Premier League race has now fueled Arsenal’s desire to taste Champions League glory, but they are set to face one of the toughest tests on the road to Munich.

The Gunners were held by Everton in their previous outing and they will hope to take the positives from their 7-game ongoing unbeaten run to snatch a significant victory over a wounded Real.

Real Madrid arrive to this match on the back of a frustrating 2-1 defeat to Valencia in LaLiga. While Vinicius Junior redeemed himself with his 50th-minute equaliser, the Brazilian’s missed penalty shifted the momentum towards Valencia’s favour early on in the game.

Real Madrid might not be in the best of forms this season but when it comes to the Champions League, they are unpredictable and nobody can count them out.

If Los Blancos grab a first-leg advantage at the Emirates Stadium this Tuesday, Arsenal might well get ready for a trophyless season as only a miraculous and near-impossible turnaround at the Bernabeu could make them progress in that scenario.

Expect a draw with the tie to be decided in Madrid.