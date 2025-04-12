Where to watch a live stream of Plymouth v Sheffield Utd on TV, including kick off time and streaming information.

The Plymouth Sheffield Utd game will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Main Event. The match will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, 12 April 2025.

Struggling Plymouth Argyle face a daunting test this weekend as they welcome third placed Sheffield United to Home Park in the Championship.

Plymouth remain rooted to the foot of the table, five points from safety, following a dismal run that has seen them win just two of their last 10 league games.

While their form has been poor, seven of their eight league victories this season have come at home, a slim silver lining for the division’s leakiest defence, which has shipped 81 goals so far.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, arrive on the south coast looking to bounce back from back to back 1-0 defeats against Oxford United and Millwall.

After their recent stutter, the Blades are still firmly in the promotion picture, sitting just two points off the Championship summit.

The two sides last met on 14 December 2024, with Sheffield United claiming a comfortable 2-0 win at Bramall Lane.

With both teams desperate for points at opposite ends of the table, Saturday’s clash promises plenty of tension and potentially goals.