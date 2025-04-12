Where to watch the Championship lunchtime fixture between Leeds Utd and Preston North End from the Elland Road on tv today, including kick off time and stream information.

Leeds v Preston live stream TV channel information

The Leeds Preston game will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on Sky Sports Football today. The match will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, 12 April 2025.

Leeds United returned to the summit of the Championship table on Tuesday night, edging past Middlesbrough 1-0 in a hard fought contest that saw Dan James find the net just two minutes in.

The Welsh winger’s early strike, his 12th of the season, proved decisive as Daniel Farke’s side ended a run of three consecutive draws.

The result means Leeds now sit top of the league on goal difference, continuing an impressive run of form that has seen them lose just once in their last 23 EFL fixtures.

Their next test comes against Preston North End, currently 16th in the table, in a clash of contrasting fortunes.

The Lilywhites were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Cardiff City in their most recent match, their 19th draw of the season, the highest in the division.

Ryan Lowe’s side have managed just one win in their last 10 league games, highlighting the challenge they face ahead of today’s match.

When the two sides last met at Deepdale on 14 December 2024, they shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Back Leeds to win this one.