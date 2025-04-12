Where to watch Saturday’s lunchtime Premier League fixture between Manchester City and Crystal Palace from the Etihad Stadium, including kick off time and stream information.

How to watch live streams of Man City vs Crystal Palace

The Manchester City Crystal Palace game will be broadcast live in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match will kick off at 12:30 pm BST on Saturday, 12 April 2025.

Manchester City will host Crystal Palace on Saturday in the Premier League at their home ground, the Etihad Stadium.

The match, City’s first since the disappointing 0-0 draw against city rivals Manchester United, will present an opportunity for The Citizens to get back to winning ways.

The Manchester outfit are currently reeling at sixth position on the points table, a point behind fifth place Newcastle United and fourth placed Chelsea, and a spot below European qualification.

Kevin De Bruyne will look to win all the remaining games with his team before leaving at the end of the season, as he announced earlier.

The chances for winning this fixture for The Eagles, however, look bleak, as they will be heading into the match with a very compromised squad.

Two of their most important players, Mark Guehi and Eddie Nketiah, are suspended from participation in the game after both of them received red cards in the tie against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The fixture has a history of causing an upset, as Palace have, in recent times, been of some difficulty to Guardiola, who will nonetheless look to win against The Eagles, and push further for European qualification.

Back Manchester City to win comfortably.